Begin 2023 with giveaways, live entertainment, photo opportunities and more!
Join Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant this New Year’s weekend as we’re Wild About 2023 with giveaways, live entertainment, drink specials and more Friday, December 30, and Saturday, December 31!
Live entertainment throughout the casino
Ring in the new year with festive party favors, roaming floor entertainers, showgirls, and photo booth opportunities throughout the casino! Just before midnight, the countdown will begin, and balloon drop will take place at Gilley’s and The District.
Kick off the New Year with a concert
Charley Crockett and the Greyhounds officially start the countdown to 2023 at The Grand Theater at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant on Friday, December 30, and Walker Hayes will bring in the new year on Saturday, December 31. Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/3ejhb5p2.
Enjoy free live music at Gilley’s and Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen +Bar all New Year’s weekend!
All New Year’s weekend, guests can dine decadently at Butterfield’s Buffet!
Saturday, December 31, a brunch menu will be served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $30, dinner from 3:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. for $55, and Sunday, January 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. dinner from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pick between seven different stations ranging from Prime Rib, Oysters Rockefeller, and more! Find more information on Butterfield’s Buffet menu at https://tinyurl.com/246ve9yt.
Need a Pick me up? Coffee cocktails at The Reserve
Guests can kick off or cap off the New Year’s weekend with our winter-inspired, limited-edition coffee cocktail menu at The Reserve. Whether you’re sipping on a classic Irish coffee, espresso martini, or any of our other four coffee cocktails, these recipes are delicious! Find more information on The Reserve menu and bar hours at https://bit.ly/3bS7gtv.
2023 is going to be wild! Eligible rewards members have their chance to their share of $650,000 during our Wild About 2023 Giveaway on New Year’s Eve weekend! Find more information on times and drawings at https://bit.ly/3VCqgRf.
About Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla.:
Located an hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex lies a AAA Four Diamond resort and entertainment destination in southeastern Oklahoma. Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant is a three-level convention/entertainment venue offering more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space with seating for more than 3,000. Resort amenities include swimming, shopping, dining, a spa, and the region’s premier entertainment complex, The District, with dining, drinks, 20 bowling lanes, a 70-game arcade, and state-of-the-art movie theater. In August 2021, a major expansion added the Sky Tower: 21 stories high featuring 1,000 new luxury hotel rooms, 3,300 additional slot machines, table games, a new poker room, new restaurants, bars, movie theaters and three-acres of swimming pools. For more information, visit choctawcasinos.com.