Preliminary damage reports indicate the deadly storms that moved through parts of the ArkLaTex Friday night (November 4) produced at least an EF3 tornado in East Texas and was possibly even more powerful when it crossed into McCurtain County in southeast Oklahoma and hit Idabel.
