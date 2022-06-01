The family of a man killed by a Pushmataha County deputy in May of 2021 are filing a federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of Oklahoma against the sheriff and the three deputies that were involved in the shooting.
Damario Solomon-Simmons, the attorney representing 58-year-old Hank Miller's family, stated that Miller's death was unjustified, adding his civil rights were also violated.
At the time of the shooting, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said deputies made a traffic stop around 2:44 a.m. on May 30, 2021, near Antlers. They stated that the driver, identified as Miller, made contact with the deputies but drove away.
Once Miller stopped, OSBI said a woman in the passenger seat was being taken out of the car when Miller tried to drive away, hitting a deputy with the car. After that, OSBI said a deputy fired at Miller, killing him at the scene.
Solomon-Simmons said that's not what he saw in the body camera video.
"I thought he was running you over," said the officer after firing multiple rounds (excerpt taken from the body camera footage).
"That's why we're so happy to have this video for this case," said Solomon-Simmons. "You heard the so called 'justification.'"
The unedited footage from the deputy's body camera can be viewed on YouTube - search Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons.