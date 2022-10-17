The Finley Community Center will host a Fall Festival on October 29, 2022. The community is hosting this festival to raise funds for the repairs and continued maintenance of the historic building.
The festival is a day-long event with many activities for all ages. The festival will kick off at 6:30 a.m. with the registration for the 7K run around the four-mile loop. Runners who pre-register by October 14th will receive a race t-shirt. The link to pre-register is https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Finley/FinleyRedskinRendezvousRun7k?fbclid=lwAR2HpRztPafyCQpwJhUDRhKokkexAllcbHQB6NxGOjlFFfGy8G7ZG8JU1U4
The link only shows t-shirts available to XL but you can message the Finley Fall Festival page after you register and tell us you need either a 2X or 3X t-shirt. You may register until time for the race to begin.
Following the 7K, Jane Tucker, Linda Tims, and Leslie Brown are cooking a campfire breakfast at 8 a.m. There is no charge for the breakfast, but donations are encouraged. All food is better cooked over a campfire, and this is some of the best!
Also, the Silent Auction will begin at 8:00 a.m. and will end at 2:00 p.m. You must be present at 2:00 p.m. to claim your auction item and to pay out. Several wonderful items have been donated, including a beautiful quilt by Sue Fuller, Mums from Four Seasons Nursery, baskets by Linda Lou Alexander and something special from Gailberts Yesteryear. Bid often and generously!
At 9:00 a.m. the teams in the Rib Cookoff will register for the competition. Each team is asked to bring and cook at least three racks of ribs, to be donated to the country dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Ribs will be turned in at 4 p.m. to be judged. Teams are encouraged to cook other proteins for the country dinner. For further information you can contact Mike Wallace at 580-271-1601.
Next, the Cornhole tournament will begin at 10:00 a.m. You can register that day by 9:30 a.m. or enter on Scoreholio app. The fees are $50 per team. The winning team will receive two sets of custom cornhole boards made by Jon Tucker. The second place team will receive $100.
The bounce house will also be up and going by 10:00 a.m. The bounce house is for the kids to enjoy free of charge. Also, the concession stand will open at this time. The concession stand will be run out of the kitchen in the school building. They will be serving the usual concession fare of nachos, Frito chili pies and hot dogs as well as drinks and other snacks.
Then at 1:00 p.m. there will be an old-fashioned Cake Walk. Cakes, pies, and other assorted tasty treats from some of the best cooks around will be available to be won at $1 a turn. Do not miss this!
This is also the weekend before Halloween so of course, we need a children’s costume contest. There will be two age classes for judging, ages 0-6 and 7-12. Prizes will be awarded to the winning costumes. We cannot wait to see all the creativity and cute kids. The contest starts at 2 p.m.
Not the last event but one that is surely going to be a hit for all ages is the Oral History of Finley told by community members. Some of the scheduled speakers are Claude Albert Savage, Billy Bob Childers, and Don Helm. Get in the building before 3:00 p.m. to grab a seat for this once in a lifetime event.
An old-fashioned Country Dinner will be served at 5:00 p.m. Here is your chance to taste those ribs we have smelled cooking all day. The ribs will be the star of the show but there will also be posole, beans, potatoes, cornbread and more from the finest cooks in Finley. This meal is also a donation only meal. So, give generously!
To close the festival, at 6:00 p.m. the Band 88,000 will play out in front of the schoolhouse. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.
Throughout the day we will have raffle tickets available for a donation on a chance for a Henry .22 Magnum Golden Boy Lever-action Rifle. Those tickets are also available for sale before the festival at Millers Insurance, The Diamond Mine, Duncan’s Pawn Shop or from any Finley Community Board member. The winner will be announced just before 88,000 takes the stage that evening. You do not have to be present to win.
There are also festival T-shirt that you can order to wear that day. They are $20 each and you can order by contacting Ryan Hopson at 580-579-3694. There will be a few available for purchase the day of the festival. Of course, they are red and white, the colors of the school district back when we were a school, and they feature the logo of the festival. They will be a collector’s item in time.
If you are new to Finley or the surrounding community, here is your chance to meet and fellowship with your neighbors. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a day of family fun, food, and fellowship. All monies raised will go to the revitalization of the Finley Community Center.
The Community Center was the schoolhouse for the Finley community from 1923 until 1968. In 2023 this historic schoolhouse will be 100 years old. For many years, the building was used by LIFT as the Headstart for Antlers. These days the building is used for a coffee klatch in the mornings and on Fridays a community meal is available to all. Community events such as the annual pie auction and Christmas party are also held in the building. This much loved old building needs many repairs to stay viable for years to come. The festival is a fund raiser to keep our building going, so turn out and support this effort.