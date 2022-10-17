AA Finley Fall Fest

The Finley Community Center will host a Fall Festival on October 29, 2022. The community is hosting this festival to raise funds for the repairs and continued maintenance of the historic building.

The festival is a day-long event with many activities for all ages. The festival will kick off at 6:30 a.m. with the registration for the 7K run around the four-mile loop. Runners who pre-register by October 14th will receive a race t-shirt. The link to pre-register is https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Finley/FinleyRedskinRendezvousRun7k?fbclid=lwAR2HpRztPafyCQpwJhUDRhKokkexAllcbHQB6NxGOjlFFfGy8G7ZG8JU1U4

