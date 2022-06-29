Pushmataha County Treasurer (Republican only race)
Selena Franks - 53.39%
Teresa Bruce - 46.61%
Pushmataha County
Proposition - Pushmataha County Hospital Sales Tax
Yes - 57.63%
No - 42.37%
State Governor Results - Republican
Republican - Governor Kevin Stitt, 69%
Democrat - Joy Hofmeister, 60.74%
United States Senator
Republican - James Lankford, 67.83%
Democrat(s) - Madison Horn, 37.18%, Jason Bollinger, 16.78%
United States Senator (Unexpired Term)
No republican candidate received over 50% of the votes, but Markwayne Mullin received the most with 43.62%
To view more election results, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website at www.oklahoma.gov
Election results are as they were received at the Oklahoma State Election Board from county election boards and will not include provisional ballot results until after 5 p.m. Friday, July 1. Results shown here are subject to contest and recount and are neither final nor official until they are certified by the appropriate election board.
Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, county/local election results will be certified by county election boards not earlier than 5 p.m. Friday, July 1. State and federal election results will be certified by the State Election Board on Tuesday, July 5. Results of a race in which a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed cannot be certified until the contest has been heard or the recount has been completed.