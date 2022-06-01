Grab a fishing pole and load up the tackle, Oklahoma Free Fishing Days are June 4-5, 2022. Free Fishing Days are a chance to head out to Oklahoma's waters and go fishing without a license.
Already have your fishing license? Free Fishing Days are still for you! There's no better time to invite someone fishing who hasn't been in a while — or ever — since they can tag along with no state fishing license requirements. Introduce someone to the outdoors with a hook and bobber during Free Fishing Days!
Note: Certain municipal fishing permit requirements may still apply on Free Fishing Days, so be sure to check local regulations before going fishing.