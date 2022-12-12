AA Clayton shots
Nurse Amber Routon returns to Clayton on Thursday, Dec. 15, 9 am to 3 pm,  with free flu, COVID and COVID booster shots at the Hilliary Phone Co.  Here, Nurse Routon gives Bobby Cleaton of Tuskahoma his free vaccine. Look for the Mobile Wellness Unit in the Hilliary parking lot. In January, Routon, who is with the Pushmataha County Health Department will provide a wider range of health services to Clayton area patients. For a shot you can also call the Pushmataha County Health Department at (580)-298-6624. Visit their office at 318 W. Main, Antlers across from Gardner’s Grocery. 

