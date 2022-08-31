AA Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation

 The first full weekend of September is traditionally Free Hunting Days in Oklahoma. On these two days, Oklahoma residents may participate in open hunting seasons without the requirement to have a state hunting license.

   These free days also provide a perfect chance for current hunters to gather up some folks who have never been hunting and give them an experience that might open a door for them, while also helping to continue a time-honored American outdoors tradition.

