Freezing rain and sleet are expected Wednesday, into Thursday, across Oklahoma. This storm system arrives with bitter cold temperatures!
The storm impacts with this system will be high to extreme including hazardous travel, potential power outages, closures and dangerous wind chill with strong north winds.
More sleet mixing in will cut down on ice accumulation on trees and power lines but increase the travel impacts on roads.
Use caution and be weather aware if you must get out in these potentially hazardous conditions.