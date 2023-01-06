Patricia Gail Gay #158
Antlers Fire/EMS 1990-2022
Patricia Gail Gay #158
Antlers Fire/EMS 1990-2022
Happy Retirement!
Patricia became an EMT Basic in 1990. In 1995, now Retired Fire Chief Randy Janoe, gave Patricia her first chance to be a part of a magnificent group that she calls her second family, The Antlers Fire Department. She was put on as a Volunteer Fire Photographer. She later went through the Fire Fighter 1 Academy and became a firefighter. And she is proud to say that not once in the 27 years with the Fire Department did she ever regret anything.
Patricia Gail Gay has officially retired as of December 30, 2022, after 32 years of hard work and dedication.
We would like to extend our deepest thanks for everything you have done throughout your time with Antlers EMS/FIRE and wish you the happiest of retirements! You have earned it!
