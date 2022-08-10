Shape Your Future offers free resources and tips for a healthy school year.
Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), is encouraging Oklahoma parents and teachers to emphasize healthy behaviors as they prepare for a new school year. Establishing healthy habits can improve well-being and academic performance as children return to a classroom routine.
Transitioning from the freedom of the summer months back to the classroom can be challenging. However, small changes to improve physical and mental health can make a big difference, said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director.
“Healthy routines for children can build lifelong habits,” said Bisbee. “Preparing children by giving them the right tools for a healthy new school year will help them learn, grow and reach their full potential. Numerous studies have shown healthier children tend to perform better in school and Shape Your Future has resources and tips to promote physical and emotional health of all Oklahoma children.”
Free back-to-school resources for parents and caregivers from Shape Your Future:
Free Shape Your Future resources for teachers to help build healthier environments for children:
For these and other resources, tips and ideas on living healthy for all Oklahomans, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
Shape Your Future (SYF) is a community health education intervention that encourages Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco free. SYF strives to educate parents, teachers, caregivers and all Oklahomans on how to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Find more information online at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
The Tobacco Settlement EndowmentTrust (TSET) serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working with local coalitions and initiatives across the state, cultivating innovative and life-changing research and working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. TSET – Better Lives Through Better Health. To learn more, go to TSET.ok.gov.