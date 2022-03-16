Haddox, a native of Antlers, joined Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management in March, 2021. As a Paraplanner, he conducts industry research, portfolio analysis, account service reviews and related client service activities.
He is a graduate of Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. Haddox has successfully passed the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 7 and Series 66 exams, which qualify Haddox to register as an Investment Advisor Representative in the state of Oklahoma.
Jordan and his wife, Lynna, have a daughter, Jillian, and they are active members of the Western Meadows Baptist Church in Durant. In addition to time with his family, Jordan enjoys hunting and fishing, along with participating in church activities.