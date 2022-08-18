AA wild horse sale

 The Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse and burro adoption event in Hugo, Okla., Aug. 26-27, at the Hugo Rodeo Arena. The two-day event, featuring 150 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Adoptions will be held from noon-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 27. Animals are eligible for adoption. Inquire with BLM staff onsite for more information.

 

