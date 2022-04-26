Last week, Judge DeBerry ruled in favor of the Kiamichi River Legacy Alliance (KRLA) to reverse the water permit granted by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to Tomlin Energy, LLC for construction of a closed-loop hydroelectric plant on the edge of the Kiamichi River in Albion. Quoting the last page of Judge DeBerry’s order”
“IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED by the Court that
there has been an unconstitutional exercise of jurisdiction and a denial of due process in this case for failure to provide proper constitutional notice.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED by the Court that
the order of the Oklahoma Water Resource Board of October 20, 2020, be, and is, hereby reversed and remanded to the agency for further proceedings.”
According to Ken Roberts, President of the Kiamichi River Legacy Alliance, Tomlin Energy, LLC now has three options: 1. Appeal to the State Supreme Court; 2. Return to the Water Resources Board to reapply for another permit, or 3. Quit.