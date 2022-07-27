Congratulations to Stella Baldridge for being named the June Yard of the Month by the Pushmataha County Chamber and Antlers Garden Club. Stella's beautiful yard, located at 814 N.E. 5th Street, features wonderfully maintained trees, shrubs, hydrangeas and a gorgeous display of patriotic decor.
The Yard of the Month contest is proudly sponsored by the Pushmataha County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Antlers Garden Club. Nominations are taken for the Yard of the Month until the 10th of each month. If you see a yard that you believe deserves a nomination, please contact the Chamber of Commerce through facebook, their website (www.pushchamber.com), or be calling their office at 580-298-2488.