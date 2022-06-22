Gary Allen Headlines One-Day Country Music Festival
Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant is excited to announce its first-ever music festival experience in southeast Oklahoma. Taloa, meaning to sing in Choctaw, will bring a musical lineup that’s concentrated around red dirt, Texas country music.
The one-day music festival will kick off at 1 pm, on October 8 and will take place outside at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Grant, Okla. It will feature a headlining performance from Gary Allen. The full list of artists will be revealed on July 15.
The festival will also offer a unique festival experience offering craft beer, food vendors, and more! Gates open at noon.
Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/5cnb35wn. Passes for the one-day festival start at $60 with an option for a special VIP experience.