Here are some key steps to take if you are under a tornado warning -- which means a tornado has been spotted or has been detected on radar -- as well as what you should not do.
1. If you are driving on the road -- If you see a tornado while driving, do not take shelter under an overpass, and never try to outrun a tornado. The narrow passage underneath an overpass could cause an increase in the wind speed under the bridge, according to weather experts. If the tornado is visible at a far distance, drive at right angles to the perceived path of the twister and seek shelter in a building off the roadway.
2. If you are at home -- Go to a pre-designated shelter area such as a safe room, basement, storm cellar, or the lowest building level. If your house/building does not have such a room, and you know your neighbor’s place does, take shelter in their building (if you have enough time).
3. If you live in a mobile home -- Leave the mobile home immediately because it will provide little to no shelter from a tornado. Instead, go to a community shelter, if available, or get as far away from your mobile home as possible and lie down in a low-lying area, covering your head with your hands or use a blanket or other kind of covering.
4. At work or school -- Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms, such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums, the National Weather Service advises.
5. Don't open windows and doors -- A popular myth is that if you open your windows and doors, the pressure inside and outside the house will equalize, and the tornado will cause less damage. However, this is false, and opening doors and windows only wastes precious time.
6. After a tornado strikes -- It's important to stay clear of fallen power lines or broken utility lines. Also, do not enter damaged buildings until you are told they are safe.
On average, tornado warnings are issued 13 minutes in advance. This is not a ton of time, but it is more than enough to take shelter. However, other times the lead time is less than 13 minutes. This is why it is important to react to a tornado warning immediately.
