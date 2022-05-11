Congratulations to Kiamichi Tech - Hugo Students of the Year, Aaron Vega!! Aaron is an adult student in the Auto Collision program. Aaron was presented with a $100 check from FirstBank by Chance Martin. Aaron is pictured with Chance Martin and Campus Director Jerrod Lundry.
Latest News
- Great gifts for today's grads
- Identification of Poison Ivy is Key in Preventing Exposure
- Kiamichi Tech - Hugo Names High School Student of the Year
- Kiamichi Tech - Hugo Names Adult Student of the Year
- 2022 LeFlore County area slow-pitch end of season team records
- Poteau School Board hires new staff — including new boys basketball coach
- Big Cedar resident recognized as Veteran of the Week
- Reed nominated as Commissioner of Health by Stitt
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister goes to rubber match vs. Calera; Poteau, Spiro fall short
- Red Oak wins seventh spring ball state title in seesaw victory
- Red Oak wins state quarterfinal, Wister opens regional strong, more playoff baseball
- Red Oak ices Tushka with bases loaded to make state final
- 2022 LeFlore County area slow-pitch end of season team records
- Pocola's Garrett, O'Connell sign with OKWU
- Pocola's Nelke leads Class 2A state tournament
- Pocola's Nelke wins 2A golf state championship
- Howe's softball state, Wister, Spiro baseball regionals postponed
- Wister's Ollar wins 300M hurldles; Poteau girls get eighth with two bronzes
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.