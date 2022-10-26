AA Early voting

 bearsky23

      The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022.

       Pushmataha County Election Board Secretary, Jo A Matthews, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.

