The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Pushmataha County Election Board Secretary, Jo A Matthews, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.
“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply! Voters can submit their application online, in-person or by mail.”
Matthews reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot for another person. Voters who submit their application in-person at the County Election Board will be asked to provide proof of identity.
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 580-298-3292.
The Pushmataha County Election Board is located at 204 SW 4th Street, Antlers, OK., and is open from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, the Election Board will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022.