The 2022 Oklahoma Youth Expo (OYE) is known as "The World's Largest Junior Livestock Show." Each year more than 7,000 exhibitors from all 77 Oklahoma counties travel to the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds to exhibit more than 13,000 cattle, sheep, goats and pigs. This year's event took place from March 8th through March 18th.
Landon Leathers, Rattan 4-H, has made Rattan Public School history by earning the title of OYE Reserve Grand Champion Barrow Overall. He also received Grand Champion Hampshire Market Barrow while showing at the OYE. His animal was later bought at the sale by Blue & Gold Sausage, Hudiburg Auto Group, Oklahoma Pork Council and the Choctaw Nation for a total of $15,000.00.