Pushmataha County Retired Educators and Support Personnel will host a Legislative Forum on Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, starting at 6:00 pm in Antlers at the Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, according to Betty Work, President of the OREA local.
The public is invited to enjoy a FREE supper of BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, beans, chips, coleslaw potato salad, desserts and drinks. Beginning at 6:00 pm and followed shortly by the forum.
Public officials who have been invited are; Senators George Burns and David Bullard. Representatives J.J. Humphrey and Jim Grego. Speaker of House Charles McCall is also expected to attend. OREA Executive Director, Sabra Tucker will moderate the event.
With over 2,000 Bills expected to be filed in the 2023 Legislative session here are a few to keep your eyes on.
(SB25); Sen. Pemberton's bill supports a pay raise and gradual increase for teachers over 2023-2030 school years.
(SB28); Sen. Bullard's bill wants to allow school districts to adopt a minimum hour policy in lieu of days as long as all schools in the district maintain an overview of C or better.
(SB12); Sen. Bullard also wants to direct the State School Board of Education to establish a two-year pilot program to provide grants to public school districts for district employee childcare expenses.
(HB3724); State Rep. John Waldron, a pay raise for support employees who work for the school district last year, while new employees would get a 20 percent increase from the starting salary.
It would also be interesting to ask where the nearly $18 million dollars in Relief money for Oklahoma Students is being spent.
The 59th Legislature begins February 6 and goes through May 26.
An excellent place to keep up with the work of the Legislature is WWW.okpolicy.org