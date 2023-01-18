AA Legislative Forum graphic

Pushmataha County Retired Educators and Support Personnel will host a Legislative Forum on Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, starting at 6:00 pm in Antlers at the Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, according to Betty Work, President of the OREA local.

The public is invited to enjoy a FREE supper of BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, beans, chips, coleslaw potato salad, desserts and drinks. Beginning at 6:00 pm and followed shortly by the forum.

