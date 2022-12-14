On Thursday 12/08/2022 at 11:18 A.M., the Antlers Police Department received a call on a non-emergency line from a caller with a thick foreign accent requesting to be transferred to 911. Our dispatcher let the caller know we also dispatch for 911 and let them know she could help.
The caller stated there was an active shooter at the Antlers High School and gave a description of the shooter.
The school was immediately notified, as well as the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office. There was no confirmed threat, but appropriate security measures were taken.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, as well as the FBI were made aware of the situation, and each agency assisted as they could.
We received messages from numerous concerned parents, some asking if they should get their child from school. Please understand, had this been an actual intruder/active shooter, parents coming to the school increases security risks exponentially. While we understand how hard it is to stay away, crowds make our jobs more difficult, and could create an environment that would allow a suspect to escape undetected.
We would like to thank the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for having boots on the ground very quickly.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to multiple reports of active shooter calls today at school districts across the state. Thankfully, no active threats were discovered at any of the locations. These situations highlight the quick response from OHP in concert with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Under Governor Kevin Stitt’s executive order, Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools, OHP and other law enforcement agencies have been training in the LASER (Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response) method. This means no matter where the threat happens, all law enforcement in the area (police, sheriff’s deputies, troopers, etc.) will respond in the same manner and be able to coordinate seamlessly to control active shooter situations quickly and effectively. OHP responds to all active shooter calls with urgency and efficiency. Even off-duty troopers responded to several of the calls today. We are grateful no active threat was discovered today and want parents and community members to rest assured all threats are taken seriously. We encourage everyone to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.