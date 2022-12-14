AA Antlers High School

On Thursday 12/08/2022 at 11:18 A.M., the Antlers Police Department received a call on a non-emergency line from a caller with a thick foreign accent requesting to be transferred to 911. Our dispatcher let the caller know we also dispatch for 911 and let them know she could help.

The caller stated there was an active shooter at the Antlers High School and gave a description of the shooter.

Tags

Recommended for you