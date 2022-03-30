Do you like fishing? I don’t, I remember my grandfather taking me fishing and saying I had to sit still and be quiet. I knew at that early age that wasn’t for me! However, many in this area love fishing.
You’re thinking, what’s the point? Well, I’ve taken part in the Great American Cleanup in Oklahoma 3 of the 4 years I have lived here. My first year, there were 10 of us, mostly kids. This one boy, around 6 years old, plaintively asked the question: “WHY??? WHY do people trash our planet??? This is the ONLY planet we have!” Wise words from a 6 year old. That first year, I clocked our cleanup at 1 mile, starting from the Choctaw Travel Plaza and walking around the block. We picked up TEN 40 gallon bags of trash in that very small area.
The Keep America Beautiful Study says the 50 BILLION pieces of litter equates to 152 pieces of litter for every US Resident. We can visualize 152. We can pick up 152 pieces of litter. That comes out to 13 pieces per month, less than one every 2 days for each person in your family.
The United Methodist Church Youth Group are doing a cleanup on April 9th, 9:30 to 11:30. ODOT’s annual statewide cleanup Is April 16th. You don’t have to wait for a cleanup. You can organize your own. I heard that a church had one last Saturday morning. You can, as I have, go out and do your own cleanup. If you’re not able to do that, and your pocket permits, you can hire kids or others who want to earn a little extra. My neighbor is REUSING packaging wood to put up signs in blighted areas asking people to not litter.
And be mindful that THIS is the ONLY planet we have! Let’s take care of it!