After a man was shot in the head at an Antlers’ medical marijuana dispensary, multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating what transpired leading up to the shooting.
An FBI spokesperson said the co-owners of Southern Cannabis Company, located in the 200 block of Southwest C Street in Antlers, got into an argument.
Joseph MacDonald, who witnessed the altercation, said the dispute escalated and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other person. The FBI said the victim suffered a wound to the head. He was airlifted to a hospital in Tulsa for treatment. He later died from his injuries.
No names have been released.
The FBI, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Choctaw Nation Tribal Police are investigating. According to reports, preliminary findings indicate that the shooting was in self-defense.
An OSBI spokesperson said they were waiting for two warrants, and are hoping to examine security camera footage from inside the dispensary.