Choctaw Electric Cooperative and CoBank recently presented a matching grant donation to the Pushmataha County Fair Building for the recent addition of the stage that will be utilized throughout the year for various events. Shown are Choctaw Electric Cooperative CEO, Kooney Duncan, Pushmataha County Commissioner District 1Michael Brittingham, and Choctaw Electric Cooperative Board of Trustee President, Brent Franks. CoBank recognizes that their customers often know best where funding can most effectively be provided to benefit their communities.
Matching Grant Donation presented for the Pushmataha County Fair Building
Latest News
- NOTIFICATION OF CAPTURE: SHELBY GOODNIGHT (DOC 581096)
- Matching Grant Donation presented for the Pushmataha County Fair Building
- Early voting for Tuesday's election in Poteau regarding Poteau PD Chief, Street Commissioner begins Thursday, ends Friday
- 3 Girls Animal Rescue closes its doors
- LeFlore County HS Basketball Tournament: Pocola gets top seeds, Howe girls, Heavener boys get No. 2
- Parker pushes Pocola to conference win; Wister Wildcats hit 9-3; more area basketball
- City Council approves funding agreement to proceed with multi-use trail
- Poteau City Council to meet Tuesday, beginning new meeting times; Jan. 10 election slated for Poteau patrons to vote on approving Council to appoint Poteau Police Department chiefs, City of Poteau street commissioners (UPDATE)
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County HS Basketball Tournament: Pocola gets top seeds, Howe girls, Heavener boys get No. 2
- LeFlore County area sports calendar for January 2023
- Parker pushes Pocola to conference win; Wister Wildcats hit 9-3; more area basketball
- Poteau Public School hires new superintendent; Teachers of the Year recognized
- City Council approves funding agreement to proceed with multi-use trail
- 'Oklahoma Keep Our Land Grand' Poster Contest accepting entries
- Congress kills landmark wildlife bill
- Suspect imprisoned on procuring obscene material charge
- Retiring County Commissioners proud of accomplishments
- Heavener female injured in single-vehicle accident Monday morning
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.