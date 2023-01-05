AA Grant Donation Fair Building

Choctaw Electric Cooperative and CoBank recently presented a matching grant donation to the Pushmataha County Fair Building for the recent addition of the stage that will be utilized throughout the year for various events. Shown are Choctaw Electric Cooperative CEO, Kooney Duncan, Pushmataha County Commissioner District 1Michael Brittingham, and Choctaw Electric Cooperative Board of Trustee President, Brent Franks. CoBank recognizes that their customers often know best where funding can most effectively be provided to benefit their communities.

