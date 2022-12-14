AA Department of Justice logo

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, announced today that on Monday, December 5, 2022, Jory L. Bullard, of McCurtain County, Oklahoma entered a guilty plea to a Superseding Indictment charging him with one count of Child Abuse in Indian Country.

The defendant pled guilty to willfully and maliciously injuring an eleven-month-old child. On June 18, 2019, McCurtain County EMS responded to a 911 call that a baby had been injured. The child was in the sole care of Jory L. Bullard at the time of his injuries. Upon arriving on the scene, EMS found the baby unresponsive and bruised. The baby was life flighted to Ochsner LSU Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana where he underwent emergency surgery for bleeding in his brain and eye. During the subsequent investigation, Bullard provided explanations for the child’s injuries which were inconsistent with the nature and severity of the injuries.

