Oklahoma's most popular hunting season, the deer gun season for modern firearms, opens this Saturday, November 19th, and more hunters will be headed to the woods to fill their tags, along with their freezers.
An estimated 164,000 deer hunters were chasing whitetails and mule deer last year during the deer gun season.
Starting off the second week of November, Oklahoma hunters had checked in 35,511 deer from the archery, muzzleloader and youth deer gun seasons, slightly behind last year's number of 36,200 for the same time period.
So far, 51% of the total harvest has been does or antlerless deer. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says that they are very pleased with these numbers. The Biologists want 40% to 45% of the harvest to be antlerless deer. That creates a more balanced buck to doe ratio and benefits overall deer herd health in many ways. Biologists say that is a lot better spot then they have seen over the last handful of years.
"Going into rifle (season), that far ahead of our goal, is good to see," says Dallas Barber, big game biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Last season hunters in Oklahoma recorded the third-highest deer harvest in history by bagging 117,629 deer, with the biggest percentage of that total (58.6%) as result of the state's gun seasons.
Pittsburg, Osage and McCurtain counties top the list for the best deer hunting counties in the state, based on last season's total numbers. Pittsburg County had 4,071 deer checked in by hunters last season, Osage County had 4,055 and McCurtain County had 2,842.
They are followed by Atoka (2,828), Creek (2,752), Pushmataha (2,754), Pottawatomie (2,552), Lincoln (2,461), Cherokee (2,327), Le Flore (2,298) and Rogers (2,240) counties.
Hunting regulations are unchanged for this year's modern gun season. Hunters can take up to four deer in the gun season but only one antlered deer.
Not surprisingly, hunters have the most success by far on the opening day of the gun season.
Below are also the key dates and regulation changes you should know for the upcoming 2022-23 hunting seasons in Oklahoma.
Nov. 18: Fall gun turkey season closes.
Nov. 19: The 16-day deer gun season opens statewide.
Nov. 27: The first half of duck season closes in zones one and two.
Dec. 1: Pheasant season opens in portions of northwest Oklahoma. Dove season reopens. Furbearer season opens.
Dec. 3: The second half of duck season opens in zones one and two.
Dec. 4: The last day of deer gun season.
Dec. 18: The holiday antlerless deer gun season opens across the state but is closed in the most of the Panhandle, or deer hunting zone one.
Dec. 29: Dove season closes.
Dec. 31: The final day of the holiday antlerless gun season.
Jan. 4: Duck season closes in the Panhandle.
Jan. 15: The final day of archery deer, elk and turkey seasons.
Jan. 29: Duck seasons closes in hunting zones one and two.
Jan. 31: The last day of pheasant season
Feb. 15: The last day of quail season
Feb. 28: Furbearer season closes
New Oklahoma hunting regulations for 2022
Only a few changes were made to the 2022-23 hunting regulations. Air-powered arrow rifles will now be legal for big game, but only during the rifle seasons.
Quail hunting on certain wildlife management areas in western Oklahoma will close on Feb. 1 to nonresident hunters only.
Antlerless deer zone 10 (southeastern Oklahoma) will be open for the holiday antlerless season.
Landowners will be able to shoot nuisance coyotes and feral hogs on agricultural land at night without a permit.
Several public lands in western Oklahoma will not be open for trapping during the month of February.
Mergansers are now part of a duck hunter's daily bag limit.
Beginning on Nov. 1, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will sale hunting and fishing licenses that expire one year from the date of purchase, instead of expiring at the end of the calendar year or fiscal year.