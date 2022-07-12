Max Rich, of the Moyers Fire Department, serves catfish to guests during their annual 4th of July fundraiser. Fireworks at dust were seen by spectators at the Moyers store, post office and fire department.
Latest News
- Russell: 'Officers did their jobs' in arrest of assailant at Casey's General Store
- Moyers VFD fundraiser a success
- Celebrating 50 Years
- Poteau School Board takes care of personnel matters, but no interim superintendent hired
- County Commissioners approve burn ban for county
- Poteau Boots and Badges Blood Drive set Tuesday, Wednesday
- Lunch and Learn slated for noon Tuesday
- Assassination of Japan’s Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders
Popular Content
Articles
- Two reported dead following Vian shooting, one having LeFlore County ties
- LeFlore County June 28 Primary Election Results
- Heavener softball coaches life flighted to Tulsa hospital
- Review: Thriller ‘The Black Phone’ is captivating, really
- SPECIAL AGENTS WITH OSBI ICAC UNIT ARREST ATOKA MAN ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES
- Poteau School Board takes care of personnel matters, but no interim superintendent hired
- Russell: 'Officers did their jobs' in arrest of assailant at Casey's General Store
- Talihina cancels football season
- A busy agenda tonight for Poteau City Council
- Rogers arrives to level up Panama softball
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.