Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) along with U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (OH) and Susan Collins (ME) and U.S. Reps. Jason Smith (MO-08), Judy Chu (CA-24), and Jan Schakowsky (IL-09) introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to increase access to mental health care services for seniors by ensuring Medicare beneficiaries have access to clinical psychologists across all settings of care.
This legislation, the Increasing Mental Health Options Act of 2022, would update the Medicare program to ensure Medicare beneficiaries can access clinical psychologists directly for mental health services, regardless of the setting of care. Clinical psychologists are doctoral-level providers who play an important role in delivering mental health services to the Medicare population. However, the Medicare program does not currently recognize clinical psychologists as independent care providers across all settings of care.
“Many Rural Americans have trouble accessing the quality health services they deserve,” Mullin said. “This bill will remove unnecessary barriers that have kept psychologists, who are well-equipped to provide mental health care, from delivering care to seniors under Medicare. It will also modernize Medicare statutes to ensure independent practices, like the ones in my district, are covered. I’m proud to join my colleagues on this bipartisan effort to increase seniors’ access to essential care.”
“Access to mental health care is a growing need in America, and we should be prioritizing ways to ensure older Americans have access to the providers that best meet their needs,” Brown said. “Our bill gets us one step closer to meeting this gap in care.”
“There is a growing need for mental health services among older Americans, but many Medicare beneficiaries face significant challenges accessing this care due to a lack of providers,” Collins said. “By better aligning Medicare’s policies with other major insurers, removing unnecessary barriers that can delay care, and incentivizing psychologists to see Medicare patients in rural and underserved areas, our bipartisan bill will improve seniors’ access to mental health treatment and help strengthen the overall wellbeing of older adults.”
“Mental health care is as essential as physical health care, and yet despite the nationwide shortage of mental health providers, psychologists are limited in their ability to operate at their full scope of practice in the Medicare program,” Chu said. “As a psychologist myself, I know the benefit that psychologists can bring to their patients, which is why I am proud that our bill will allow these qualified providers to provide top-notch care to Medicare beneficiaries in various settings, from skilled nursing facilities to inpatient psychiatric facilities. I’m grateful for the bipartisan support of my colleagues and hope to see this bill’s consideration in the next congress.”
“Ensuring access to mental health services in places like southern Missouri and other rural areas is so important for the people I represent,” Smith said. “By allowing clinical psychologists to render services to Medicare recipients, we will ensure hardworking seniors have critical mental health resources available to them and bring care closer to home for so many folks I represent.”
“The number of Americans diagnosed with mental health issues has skyrocketed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mental health crisis has especially impacted older Americans, who continue to bear the brunt of the consequences of the pandemic,” Schakowsky said. “Unfortunately, current laws present a roadblock for seniors and people with disabilities to get the mental health care they need and deserve under Medicare. Our bipartisan bill will remove those barriers and make it easier for Medicare beneficiaries to access much-needed mental health care.”
“Medicare requires patients in some settings to first obtain a physician’s approval before seeing a psychologist, creating an administrative barrier for necessary mental health care,” Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD, CEO of the American Psychological Association said. “For decades, the Medicare statute has allowed clinical psychologists to practice independently most everywhere else, and the statute should be modernized to allow independent practice across the board, as is authorized under all state licensure laws. We’re extremely grateful to Senators Brown and Collins, and to Representatives Chu, Smith, Schakowsky and Mullin for their leadership in removing an unnecessary barrier to prompt mental health treatment for Medicare patients.”
