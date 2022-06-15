With her kindness and professionalism on full display, LISA WHEELER, physical education teacher at Oaklawn Elementary School, Fort Worth Independent School District in Texas, is the Kudos grand prize recipient for May.
In recognition of her work and leadership, Ms. WHEELER recently received a custom paper weight, and some much-deserved social media attention.
A nomination for Ms. WHEELER spoke highly of her contributions to Oaklawn Elementary.
“Every time I pass by, she is always doing something, whether it’s taking care of the school garden, fixing up the kids’ garden rocks, or just beautifying the school, she is there,” the nomination reads. “She is always lending a hand, a foot, and her heart for the sake of the students, Oaklawn Elementary is lucky to have her!”
LISA WHEELER is the daughter of RUBY WHEELER of Finley and the late IMPSON “Chock” WHEELER. She also received a plaque for 32 years of teaching. She graduated from Antlers High School in 1983.