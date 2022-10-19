AA Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) is investigating and dismantling criminal organizations operating within the state’s medical marijuana program. Over the past two weeks, OBN has served Search Warrants at nearly a dozen marijuana farms across Oklahoma. Agency Spokesman Mark Woodward says this is another phase in OBN’s on-going focus to aggressively target criminals hiding within the state’s medical marijuana program.

“For over two years, OBN has identified numerous individuals and organizations that have moved to Oklahoma from out-of-state and used fraudulent business structures and so-called ‘ghost owners’ to obtain their Oklahoma Medical Marijuana licenses. These criminals try to blend into our state’s Medical Marijuana program while trafficking marijuana onto the illicit market around the United States, laundering money and moving millions of dollars in illicit drug proceeds overseas.” ---Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman

