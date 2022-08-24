AccuWeather Global Weather Center – It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
"A strong bubble of high pressure at most levels of the atmosphere has kept rain away and caused heat to build much of this summer over the south-central United States," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "But change is on the way."
Wednesday brought the last 100-degree day in Dallas for the foreseeable future, and there is a remote chance that temperatures may struggle to hit 100 again for the rest of the year in the north-central Texas metroplex. This may especially be the case if the metro area as well as many other locations in northern and perhaps parts of central Texas are hit with drenching rain in the days ahead, forecasters say.
Similar to Dallas, Oklahoma City will get substantial relief from the heat this week. Oklahoma City had 18 days of triple-digit highs in July and six more in August, even though rainfall has been a bit more frequent in the state when compared to much of Texas. Highs will be in the 80s most days through next week with a couple of exceptions.
