It appears that Oklahoma Republicans easily swept all statewide election contests this past Tuesday.
Although hotly contested races for governor and state schools superintendent captured much of the public's attention this election cycle, other Republicans also skated to statewide victories.
Five statewide GOP candidates won their races by 30 or more points.
Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt has been reelected as Oklahoma governor, beating his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. Stitt won his bid for a second term with 55% of the vote, while Hofmeister garnered 42%.
During his acceptance speech, he highlighted his accomplishments after the past four years and looked toward the future. Stitt said he wants to continue the momentum his administration has built, adding that Oklahoma will be the most business-friendly state in the nation.
Republican Gentner Drummond will be Oklahoma’s next attorney general after clinching 73% of the vote.
GOP Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell won a second term in office. Clinching nearly 65% of the vote, Pinnell easily defeated his two relatively unknown opponents.
Term-limited Republican state Rep. Todd Russ will be Oklahoma’s next state treasurer. Current Treasurer Randy McDaniel opted not to seek reelection.
United States Senators, Markwayne Mullin (Rep) and James Lankford (Rep) were both reelected to remain in their seats, each receiving over 60% of the votes in their election.
United States Representative, District 2 was named Josh Brecheen (Rep) with 72.45% of the votes.
District Judge, District #17, Office 1 – was victoriously taken by Emily M. Herron. She received 73.55% of the votes in her race.
Statewide office holders will be sworn in to their offices in January.
For a complete list of election outcomes, please visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website.