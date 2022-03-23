The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is revising the Sardis Lake Master Plan. An open house will be held from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Clayton School Cafeteria, 329 North 1st Street in Clayton. The open house will provide attendees with information regarding the revision content and process and provide a general schedule. Attendees can view current land use classification maps and ask USACE staff questions. A 30-day comment period will follow the meeting from March 24, 2022 through April 23, 2022, in which the public can send comments, suggestions and concerns.
A Master Plan is defined by USACE as the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all recreational, natural and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resource development project. In general, it defines "how" the resources will be managed for public use and resource conservation.
Revision of the Master Plan will not address in detail the technical operational aspects of the lake related to flood risk management, the water conservation missions of the project, or the shoreline management program which specifies what private uses are permitted along the shoreline. The Master Plan study area will include Sardis Lake proper and all adjacent recreational and natural resources properties under federal control.
The current Master Plan, last approved in 1978, is in need of revision to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends, and USACE management policy. Key topics to be addressed in the revised Master Plan include revised land use classifications, new natural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs, and special topics such as invasive species management and threatened and endangered species habitat. Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan. Information provided by at the open house, including the existing Master Plan, may be viewed on the Tulsa District website at the following link beginning March 24, 2022: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/
Comments can be submitted in writing and can be given to USACE staff at the scheduled open house, or mailed to: Kirt E. Curell, Sardis Assistant Lake Manager; 42160 State Highway 43, Clayton, OK 74536, (918) 569-4131. Comments can also be submitted via email to: CESWT-OD-SARDIS@USACE.ARMY.MIL