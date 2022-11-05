Pam Harmon Polk, daughter of Dobber and the late Mary Harmon of Rattan, Oklahoma, was selected as the Women in Municipal Government 2022 Woman of the Year at the September Oklahoma Municipal League Annual Conference. Pam was very excited to have her dad, three sons, and one granddaughter join her in Tulsa for the award.
Oklahoma’s Women in Municipal Government established the Woman of the Year award to recognize outstanding women who have made significant contributions to their community through their role in municipal government.
“Pam is one of the most dedicated and talented municipal leaders in the State of Oklahoma,” said Mike Fina, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Municipal League. “She is very deserving of this honor, and we appreciate all she does for the City of Collinsville and the State of Oklahoma.”
Pam serves as the City Manager of the City of Collinsville. Polk is the first, and only, female city manager in Oklahoma to be credentialed through the International City/County Management Association based in Washington, D.C. She was awarded the prestigious Gerald Wilkins Award for City Manager of the Year in 2017. In 2019, Ms. Polk was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials.
Ms. Polk has served on the OML Board since 2017 and was recently elected to serve as the Vice President/President-Elect at the September conference. “Being elected to serve as the Vice President of the OML Board of Directors is a great honor.” “When cities and towns provide a consistent, unified message, we have a major impact on issues.