AA Polar Express

The Bearcat PTO sponsored a Polar Express event on December 3 at the Train Depot in Antlers. The ticket allowed you to visit Santa, get on the train to hear the Polar Express story, receive hot cocoa and a cookie and get a bell from Santa. It was a great turnout! Thanks to the Antlers Bearcat Band for performing during the night and the Antlers Drama students for their participation inside the train. You guys were awesome!

