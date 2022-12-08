The Bearcat PTO sponsored a Polar Express event on December 3 at the Train Depot in Antlers. The ticket allowed you to visit Santa, get on the train to hear the Polar Express story, receive hot cocoa and a cookie and get a bell from Santa. It was a great turnout! Thanks to the Antlers Bearcat Band for performing during the night and the Antlers Drama students for their participation inside the train. You guys were awesome!
Latest News
- Polar Express held in Antlers
- Voter registration ends Friday
- A Day Which Will Live In Infamy
- Choctaw District 3 kid’s Christmas party slated Thursday
- Clayton man injured in single-vehicle accident
- Wister beats McCurtain in clutch, more basketball tourney opening scoers
- Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
- Poteau City Council approves time changes for 2023 meetings
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Christmas Parade slated Saturday night
- LeFlore County Detention Center inmate found deceased Saturday
- Potential game-changing legislation coming in 2024 that could affect liquor stores
- Heavener male loses life in ATV accident on Friday
- Retiring D.A. looks back on successful 16 years
- 6 year old boy killed in Murder/Shooting/Suicide in Choctaw County
- Red Oak sweeps LeFlore, Thursday area basketball scores
- Buffalo Valley boys, girls both make initial ranking; Whitesboro highest in area at No. 5
- Wister beats McCurtain in clutch, more basketball tourney opening scoers
- Poteau basketball season primer
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.