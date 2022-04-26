The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Tulsa District, hereby informs the public that the Draft Hugo Lake Master Plan (MP) 2022, Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), and Environmental Assessment (EA) are available for public review. The MP is a vital tool produced and used by the USACE to guide the responsible stewardship of the USACE-administered lands and resources for the benefit of present and future generations. The MP provides direction for appropriate management, use, development, enhancement, protection, and conservation of the natural, cultural, and manmade resources at Hugo Lake. The MP presents an inventory and analysis of land resources, resource management objectives, land use classifications, resource use plan for each land use classification, current and projected park facility needs, an analysis of existing and anticipated resource use, and anticipated influences on overall project operation and management.
The current MP for Hugo Lake was implemented in 1971, and many changes have occurred in policy since that time. This revision is intended to update the MP and ensure environmental protection and public access to public lands at Hugo Lake. Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Plan.
In lieu of a face-to-face public meeting due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the USACE will provide a virtual presentation that gives an overview of the proposed changes to the current Hugo Lake MP and instructions on submitting comments. The presentation will be available during the 30-day public comment period that starts on April 28, 2022, and ends on May 31, 2022. The draft Plan, FONSI, EA, and comment instructions will be available for download starting April 28, 2022, at the following Tulsa District website:
Comments, suggestions, and questions on the MP revision can be emailed to CESWT-OD-RHSWT@usace.army.mil or mailed to Shae Harrison: Hugo Lake Manager, P.O. Box 99, Sawyer, Oklahoma, 74756.