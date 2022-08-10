On Monday, August 8, 2022, in a meeting of the Pushmataha County Commissioners, a County-Wide Burn Ban was put into effect.
They proclaimed that extreme fire danger exists in Pushmataha County. As defined within state statute, this situation had been verified by a documented concurrence of the majority of the Pushmataha County Fire Chiefs or their designees.
Under this resolution, it is unlawful for an person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild-lands, or to build a campfire, bonfire, or to burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop or other wild-land fire.
Enforcement of this Resolution may be carried out by any law enforcement officer of this State. Any person convicted of violating this Resolution will be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $500.00, by imprisonment for not more than 1 year, or both.
This Resolution will be effective for a period not to exceed fourteen (14) days, beginning August 8, 2022. If extreme fire danger conditions persist, subsequent Resolutions may be implemented.
This Burn Ban may be removed at any time during the fourteen-day period by the same method through which it was approved.
Exceptions that have been mandated by the Pushmataha County Fire Chiefs Association include Outdoor Gas Grills, Outdoor Gas Fire Pits, and Gas Smokers ONLY. No Charcoal grills or non-gas fire pits allowed. Welding: Must have Fire Retardant Blankets, must remove flammable material, must have pressured water source charged and ready to use while welding and on site within reach.