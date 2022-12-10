AA Rattan FCCLA Star

Rattan Family, Career, Community Leaders of America, FCCLA members competed in the Southeast District STAR Events which were held in Atoka, Oklahoma on  November 29, 2022.  Clayci Carter, Vice-President of Public Relations, competed in Repurpose and Redesign.  She created a heritage shelf honoring her grandfathers.  Clayci placed 1st in her division and will be advancing to the Regional competition.  Gracee Addington competed  in Creed Speaking and Interpretation.  Gracee also placed 1st in her division and will be advancing to the Regional competition which will be held on January 31, 2022 in Prague, Oklahoma.  

Tags

Recommended for you