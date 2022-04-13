The Rattan Speech Team finished their season this past weekend with major wins in two states. The team competed in the OSSAA State Speech tournament held at the University of Oklahoma in Norman and in the District Rotary 4-Way speech contest held at Region 8 headquarters in Mt. Pleasant, TX. Named OSSAA state runner up in Standard Oratory was Zayda Penner, a sophomore at Rattan. Making the finalists’ podium in Oral Interpretation of Prose were Holden Couch and Zayda Penner. Others competing but just missing the finalist list were Ember Gregg in Humorous Interp and Poetry and Easton Gregg and Holden Couch in Dramatic Duet Acting. Alternates attending were Cutter Teague, Ryan Gonzales, Gracie Sam and Beckett Bailey.
In another venue, Keeley Johnson placed second and was awarded a $750.00 prize and Daryn Merriman placed third and was awarded a $500 prize in the District Rotary 4-Way speech contest held last Saturday in Mt. Pleasant. Johnson and Merriman represented the Antlers and Hugo Rotary Clubs and earlier last month had been named winners in the local contest held March 8th in Hugo.
The wins cap a successful year that began with the team capturing the Sweepstakes trophy at the Madill qualifying tournament and culminated with the runner up Sweepstakes honor for the Southeast regions in Regional OSSAA Competitive Speech.
Other members of the speech team are Keller Shockey, Kaleb Kopp, and Clayci Carter. The team is coached by Stephen Smallwood