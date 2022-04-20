Mandatory redistricting efforts have caused some precinct boundaries to change. As a result, some voters will be assigned to new polling places, Denise Morris, Pushmataha County Election Board Secretary announces today.
Precinct boundary lines must be evaluated every ten years following the federal census to ensure that the population in the various districts is equal.
Morris said new Voter Identification cards, along with polling place information, will be mailed to all voters affected by the new precinct lines. Voters can also use the OK Voter Portal oklahoma.gov/elections.ovp to find their polling place information. Polling place changes will become effective immediately.
All precinct numbers and polling locations in the county since the adoption of the new precinct boundary lines are listed below:
640001 - Church of Christ, 201 NEW A Street, Antlers
640002 - Antlers Community Building, 204 SW 4th Antlers
640003 - Library, 102 SE 2nd Street, Antlers
640007 - Moyers Baptist Church, HWY 2, Moyers
640008 - Finley Community Building, HWY 271, Finley
640009 - Rural Water District #5, HWY 144, Nashoba (across from Post Office)
640010 - Snow Community Center, Snow
640011 - Rattan School, HWY 3, Rattan
640012 - Sobol Community Center, HWY 3 (south at od grocery store)
640014 - Cloudy Community Center, 3/4 mile north of Cloudy Store
640015 - Clayton Community Center, 1028 SE 9th Street
640017 - Albion Community Building, HWY 271, Albion
Voters with questions should contact the Pushmataha County Election Board at 580-298-3292 or pushmataha.county64@elections.ok.gov. The Pushmataha County Election Board is located at 204 SW 4th Street in Antlers, OK. The County Election Board Office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.