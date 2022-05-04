Brancen Redman, a graduating senior at Antlers High School, has been named one of 620 semifinalists in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The semifinalists were selected from over 5,000 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2022.
Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, now in its 58th year, is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of their accomplishments in many areas - academic and artistic success, accomplishment in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character and involvement in school and the community.