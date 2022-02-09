In the wake of the tragic deaths of New York Police Department officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera, President Biden traveled to New York City to deliver a speech on gun crime. Rather than using his time to honor the brave officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, the underlying message of his speech was clear: the Second Amendment is under attack.
When you look at President Biden’s anti-gun argument, he’s taking neither this amendment nor accurate facts regarding the weapons themselves into consideration. Frankly, he is ignorant when it comes to firearms.
The president is using false and inflammatory language to cater to the emotions of his base. For example, there is no such thing as an “assault weapon.” It is a manufactured phrase by lawmakers who have no idea what they are talking about. “AR” stands for “Armalite Rifle,” referring to the company that first produced the platform. “Assault” is used by the liberal media as a scare tactic to promote their anti-firearm agenda.
“High-capacity magazines” is another exaggerated term. Anyone with knowledge and proficiency can detach an empty magazine, and chamber another round, in less than a second. Magical “10 round magazine” restrictions is just something that sounds great to lawmakers who – again – have no idea what they are talking about.
During the president’s speech in New York, he addressed “ghost guns” and promoted a National Ghost Gun Enforcement Initiative to train prosecutors in cases involving homemade firearms. The president seems to believe that the lack of a serial number makes a firearm more dangerous than one with a random series of numbers and letters on its frame or receiver. The only reason a firearm needs to be serialized is so government can track its location. Why would they want to track it? So they’ll know where it is when the time comes to implement a nationwide confiscation initiative. This has happened in New Zealand, and it’s happening now in Australia and Canada. Law abiding gun owners are the ones who will suffer the consequences. Violent criminals don’t care about serial numbers or obeying the law.
It is clear Democrats are operating out of fear rather than understanding. If they actually took the time to educate themselves about guns, we wouldn’t be having this debate. Instead, they’re using scare tactics and trying to make it more bureaucratic to own a firearm, hoping purchasers quit the process. For Democrats, it is not about good public policy. If it becomes harder for Americans to own a firearm, then they have succeeded in their mission.
The right to bear arms is a constitutional right and one that I take very seriously. It is not a “second class” right. The Second Amendment in our Constitution clearly states, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” Full stop. Sadly, Democrats do not live in reality and would prefer to hand over their freedoms in hopes of fulfilling their socialist utopian dreams.