Dr Twana Duncan, DDS is proud to announce the graduation of her son, Dr Caleb Roland Smith DDS from the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry. Over the last four years, Dr Smith has maintained his pursuit of becoming a dentist to serve in his hometown of Antlers so that he may begin his journey of providing an access of care to those who need it the most. Dr Smith will be joining Dr. Twana Duncan's practice in July as a general dentist and looks forward to meeting all of his new patient family.
Latest News
- SONIC Drive-In Donates to Antlers Elementary
- Smith graduates from College of Dentistry
- Choctaw Development Fund Awards More Than $23,000 to Town of Antlers
- Tuck, Damato help Murray State make NJCAA DII national quarterfinals
- Choctaw Development Fund supporting Spiro Lake walking trail project
- Film Review: ‘Firestarter’ remake fails to ignite
- Session winding down
- Hosting a tiny, scary guest
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister female, two children lose lives in single-vehicle accident Wednesday night
- Six area softball players named OSPCA All-State
- Back to Poteau: Sockey to coach Pirates boys basketball
- Upcoming sports camps in Howe, Pocola: available to students of any school
- Red Oak's Chase Pair makes baseball All-State; four more from area named All-Star by Class
- New Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County CEO wants to take organization to new heights
- Poteau School Board hires new staff — including new boys basketball coach
- Extension Office Agriculture/4-H Educator stays busy
- PPC donates to special education
- Reed confirmed as Commissioner of Health
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.