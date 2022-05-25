AA Smith Graduates

Dr Twana Duncan, DDS is proud to announce the graduation of her son, Dr Caleb Roland Smith DDS from the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry. Over the last four years, Dr Smith has maintained his pursuit of becoming a dentist to serve in his hometown of Antlers so that he may begin his journey of providing an access of care to those who need it the most. Dr Smith will be joining Dr. Twana Duncan's practice in July as a general dentist and looks forward to meeting all of his new patient family.

Tags

Recommended for you