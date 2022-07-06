Special Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested 29-year-old Darrin John Brown of Atoka, Oklahoma, on multiple felony charges related to child sexual abuse and child pornography.
On October 15, 2021, the OSBI ICAC Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the uploading of child pornography on a social media platform. During the investigation, Brown was identified as the suspect associated with the social media accounts. Brown was arrested without incident on July 1, 2022, at his Atoka residence. Brown was booked into the Atoka County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $1 million bond, for the following charges:
• Child Sex Abuse
• Possession of Child Pornography
• Distribution of Child Pornography
• Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.
The OSBI appreciates assistance from the Atoka Police Department and the District 19 District Attorney's Office with Brown's arrest.