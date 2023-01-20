Members of the Pushmataha County Sportsman Club held their monthly meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The first item on the agenda was to elect officers and board members for the current year. All current officers were re-elected as they run un-opposed. They are Billy Latham, president; Judd Thomas, vice-president; Ellis Silvey, treasurer; Billy Hensley, secretary. Andy Cripe, Randy Janoe, Kane Miller, Joe Janoe, Colby Chandler and Forrest Cave were elected to serve as board members for the current year.
The 2023 bass tournament schedule was finalized as all permits for tournament dates were approved. Members received copies of the tournament schedule. The first bass tournament will be on March 11, at McGee Creek Lake. The date for the club’s Annual Awards Banquet has been set for Saturday, March 4. More information will follow as the date draws closer.