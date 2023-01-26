I hereby nominate Ed Ellis as the most interesting person in Pushmataha County. If you know someone interesting, let me know, I’d love to write about them.
What makes a person interesting? Participating in a wide variety of activities. Ed has lived a life pursuing his passions at a high level. What are they?
Ed is an accomplished piano player and can astonish an audience. His Mother put him in lessons from 3rd-7th grade, then he played for the choral club, and continued to hone his skills performing for friends and family. He also learned from Peter Simon, who Ed enjoyed bringing to Antlers to play for friends.
Ed was on his HS tennis team, and enjoyed playing locally through his 50’s.
He was on debate team while going to HS in Muscogee, which taught him how to argue his beliefs, and exposed him to a friend who would go on to be a national champion for extemporaneous speaking, and a leading attorney. Renard Strickland is also from Muscogee and is a leading Indian Law Attorney, who has written over 50 books on Indian Law and was instrumental in Oklahoma tribes being able to have gaming.
In 1967 Ed became the state ping pong champion and competed at a high level throughout his life. Ed enjoys playing on a table that was used at the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996.
Ed also performed at high levels as a Chess competitor and achieved a 1500 ranking.
He has practiced medicine and helped many people, going into the office even as an 80-year-old.
He learned to scuba dive at a lake near Idabel and his favorite dive spot is at Roatan, Honduras. His diving buddy was often Brad Miller. One is his fav memories was seeing a nurse shark.
He loved taking his family snow skiing, with Taos, NM his favorite ski destination.
Ed was a Major in the US Army, serving as a Pediatric Specialist at Fort Polk, LA for 2 years. It was there that he watched aircraft and developed an interest in flying.
Ed earned several flying certifications and flew around 7000 hours.
Ed also performed around 250 flight physicals per year for pilots all over the area over the course of his career.
Ed was also instrumental in seeing the local Antlers airport grow and expand. It now has a 4K foot runway which allows business jets to use the airport.
Ed has a love of music and enjoys many styles. He has attended the Van Cliburn piano competition in Fort Worth several times over the years. His daughter Jennifer recently accompanied him, and they watched several concerts.
Ed’s Father, Harley Ellis, was from the Muscogee area, which is where Ed went to Jr High and HS. They had moved to Long Beach, CA when he was young, as his dad worked as a pipe fitter and worked at the Long Beach shipyards. His Mother, Laura French Ellis was a 1st grade teacher, and Ed was their only child. Ed has fond memories of his golden retriever Flash, which was his childhood companion. With only 1 child, his parents encouraged him to go to college, where Ed excelled and was able to go to Medical School. His parents worked hard and he was able to finish college debt free because of their commitment to education and Ed.
Ed did his residency in Dallas at UTSW and was invited by Herbert Rowland to join his practice in Antlers, and they helped many people in this area.
I asked Ed his advice on how to encourage readers to live an interesting life. His advice was that our source of happiness is often tied to our faith, family and job, so make good choices, and never take a job you don’t like. He thinks it’s important to be grateful, and be thankful that we are all free to choose, so make choices that make you happy, and allow you to do the things you are interested in. He loves the books “Free to Choose” by Friedman and “Ping Pong Diplomacy” by Griffin. He has appreciated how his faith has been prodded along by the St James Episcopal Church in Antlers.
Ed appreciates ingenuity and seeing the progress made in technology and medicine. He marvels that we were learning to fly, then only 66 years later were flying all the way to the moon. He also loves staying current on medical progress that is being made. Ed is a humble man and was embarrassed to share so many details for this story, as he would prefer to be in the background, but I felt his story deserved to be told.