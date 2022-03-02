AA DonorsChoose Rattan

Picture includes L to R: Wyatt Hudson, Raelyn Price, Ali Lundry, Aiden Pound. Teachers L to R: Shelly Pinkston, Durynda Batchelor, Angela Ervin and Principal Tonya Scott

Congratulations to three of the Rattan Public School teachers who were funded on DonorsChoose this month! Thanks to OKSDE, additional donors, and our teachers' innovative ideas, $2,980 in classroom materials are on their way to our schools right now.

