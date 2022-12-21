Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
Thank you to all who wrote Letters of Objection to stop Tomlin Energy, LLC's project! They received over 200 letters of protest and decided that we “just don't get it”! They have rescinded their permit request!
According to the OWRB, as they wait for Tomlin's attorneys to provide the final paperwork to dismiss the permit, the board is continuing to read our letters of protest. At last count over 200 letters were received by both parties. While fact checking, to be absolutely sure of this incredible news, too good to be true, it is true, we win this one! I would like to credit oklahomawatch.org for breaking the story first and the Choctaw Nation for adding their Letter of Objection which secured Tomlin's decision to end this fiasco. When everyone stepped up, everyone helped save the Kiamichi River from a project
way to big and destructive to succeed here on the Kiamichi River.
We can breathe a little easier for a while until another entity attempts a similar project under a new name and a new company. We must be vigilant, however, we won this one because of each and every one of us who love our homes, our lifestyle and our water! This gift we have received will brighten the holidays and add joy to a very blessed year's end. As we have now witnessed, adding our voices to stop this project has given rise to the idea that people can and must be the voices for our natural resources.
There is power in coming together as communities under siege for our most important resource, the Kiamichi River, and we did with help from the Choctaw Nation. Congratulations all! Celebrate community, celebrate a very important victory and celebrate with love of family for next generations to
come. Merry Christmas to all and may peace be with you throughout the coming year.